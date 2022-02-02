news, latest-news,

THREE Warrnambool mates are ready to rub shoulders with Australia's best. City Memorial bowlers Vince Moloney, Neville Billington and Wayne Hall are one of 16 teams to compete at a Bowls Premier League triples event in Moama from Feburary 21 to 25. Hall said the Bowls Premier League - dubbed the sport's Twenty20 equivalent - was cut-throat. He said the trio, who have been bowling together for years, would need to bring their best to taste success. "There were originally 800 teams in Australia and 280 in Victoria," Hall said. "There's only three teams who have qualified from Victoria. It puts it in perspective a bit. It's quick and fast and there is just no room for error. "Five ends, two sets and then bang, it's all over. You've got to be on your mettle and ready to go." Moloney said mateship would help the trio stay calm in the format. "You know when you go to play those teams, there's going to be pressure," he said. MORE SPORT: "You know if you don't do the same thing, you're not in the game. "You only get six bowls as a team. That's two bowls each. It's not like pairs where you get four each." Hall said the team would play to win. "Absolutely," he said. "You just look at the path we've come through, where we play and what we've done. We know we're up there with them and we'll mix it with them. "It's two arms and two legs, bowls, so it's all about the day. It's not about people's names or anything like that, it's just about how you go on the day and it's like most sports in that if you have a hot day, you'll do well. "We hope to have a week of hot days." The Moama leg of the league will be broadcast on Kayo and Fox Sports. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/bd8b831a-2bae-4b0f-9635-47d13b99bd1c.jpg/r2_525_5137_3426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg