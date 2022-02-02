Council considers removal of Norfolk Island hibiscus trees in Port Fairy

news, latest-news,

Moyne Shire councillors have accepted a petition from Port Fairy residents campaigning for the removal of nine Norfolk Island hibiscus trees at the western end of Bank Street, near the centre of town. The petition was signed by 19 residents from nine households and argued the hibiscus trees pose a threat to public health. "The Lagunaria Patersonia Norfolk Island Hibiscus 'itchy bomb' trees pose a serious health risk to members of the public as: "The seeds they drop are poisonous if ingested; handling the seed pods can cause skin irritation or allergic reaction; the fine silica hairs that blow from the seed pods can cause respiratory issues and damage to vulnerable people's lungs," the petition read. IN OTHER NEWS: The letter asked that council remove the trees and replace them with "appropriate street trees in accordance with the council's Street Tree Management Plan". The petition was unanimously accepted for review by council and will be discussed at the next monthly meeting. Several large eucalypts in the Macarthur main street have been spared the axe after councillors voted to accept an arborist's assessment that the trees were still healthy and viable. A number of Macarthur residents had raised repeated concerns about the eight southern mahogany gum trees, citing the risk of falling branches or limbs as a particular worry. The arborist's report said most of the trees were in good health, with only two in 'fair' condition, but they needed pruning and mulching. Councillor Jim Doukas said the assessment was "a good outcome for everyone" and the trees just "need a good trim".

