An Ecklin South drug dealer has avoided a conviction after a police raid uncovered a rock of MDMA and other drugs at his home. The 29-year-old, who the The Standard has chosen not to name because a conviction was not recorded, was arrested during a drug raid at a New Brucknell Road address in Ecklin South mid Sunday morning. That raid uncovered a rock of MDMA weighing 9.68 grams, as well as 1.62 grams of powdered ecstasy, about six grams each of cannabis and steroids, and multiple deal bags. The rock of MDMA was three times the traffickable quantity and had a street value of $3000. The man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to trafficking ecstasy, and possessing cannabis and steroids. Victoria Legal Aid senior lawyer Belinda Northey said her client had no criminal history and had been lodged in the police cells overnight for the first time. She said the man was a recreational drug user who was not part of a greater criminal enterprise. Ms Northey said her client was a New Zealand-American citizen working in Australia as a shearer without a VISA. She said her client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and urged the court to consider a without-conviction sentence. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said he accepted that a finding of guilt would have many issues for the offender, including not being allowed to return to the USA. He said the man told police that his social group had moved from alcohol to ecstasy and it was in those circumstances he was found in possession of the drugs. He urged the offender and his friends to "think twice" before continuing to use illicit drugs. The man was placed on a 15-month community correction order with 125 hours of unpaid community work. He must also undergo treatment for drug abuse and mental health. A conviction was not recorded.

