news, latest-news,

For many, being in the army can cause long-lasting and traumatising impacts on life, but Jarryd Goundrey has turned his experience into a comedy career. The Melbourne-based comedian kicked off his career six years ago practicing his craft, alongside a friend, in Warrnambool at Dirty Angel Comedy which allowed them to perform longer sets. He returns to the city on Sunday to present Incoming, supported by Jeremy Dooley as the master of ceremonies at Mozart Hall. The show focuses on Goundrey's time in the army - he was in the infantry for seven years, serving in East Timor in 2007. IN OTHER NEWS: Goundrey said he performed what he believed was his first comedy show in the army "by accident". "When I was in basic training I was imitating one of our sergeants who had a funny voice," he said. "I formed everyone up when they weren't supposed to be around. I was marching everyone around the parade square until he happened to be behind." His punishment? Push ups. "It was the most rewarding push ups I've ever done - I lost count but I did at least 200," he said. "When I do comedy I look back and think I had a pretty good gig that night. Everyone was watching me do the push ups so that was the second show for them." Goundrey said some of the funniest things he'd seen were in the military. "The military has a history of gallows humour, a dark humour," he said. "(It's) the way people talk to each other in the dark times. "It's only when you take it away from the environment that it doesn't exist anymore. I think it's extremely funny." Goundrey joined the army by mistake straight out of high school at 18. "I was in Perth, where I'm from, and I didn't know what to do to with myself," he said. "I went to the recruitment centre, got caught up in it and then I was in the army." Goundrey said being in the army was crazy. "It was everything that you think it was - intimidating, exciting and scary," he said. It has taken Goundrey 10 lockdowns including two lockdowns in Western Australia, one in Queensland and a bout of hotel quarantine to finally get his show on comedy stages across the country. The comedian has dubbed himself the least decorated soldier, with his show "pulling the curtain back from Australian military history and just letting everyone know what happens behind the scenes". Stepping away from the veteran community for 10 years, the show has brought him back onto the scene. He now volunteers for a veteran not-for-profit. He has also worked as a chef. He said the most rewarding part of his comedy career had been the war veterans attending his show, including those he served with. The show includes stories about joining the army, his pet monkey in East Timor and his career changes. It is the first of his national tour, which also sees him perform at Adelaide Fringe and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/d7b7fa72-29af-4b34-9504-4f147b3cd609.jpg/r0_4_2048_1161_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg