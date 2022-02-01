news, latest-news,

A woman allegedly raped and held captive for a week by her ex-boyfriend told her friend to call the police if she ever went missing, a jury has heard. The complainant was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-partner between August 27 and September 2, 2019, and held against her will in a car he drove across parts of south-west Victoria and south-east South Australia. The 25-year-old South Australian man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty in a Warrnambool County Court trial to kidnapping and two counts of rape. On Tuesday, the complainant's friend told the court the pair spoke nearly every day in the lead up to the alleged offending. She told the jury the complainant had previously been in abusive relationships and she didn't always feel "100 per cent safe". She said the complainant had told her if she couldn't get in contact, to call the police and "don't assume that I'm OK". The court heard at the time of the alleged offending, the witness received a series of text messages from the alleged victim stating she'd been sick, in hospital and didn't have a phone charger. The witness told the court she thought the messages were strange because the complainant wouldn't usually call her by her first name, which she did. She told the jury she called the police and reported the complainant missing in late August. The witness admitted receiving previous, unrelated text messages from the complainant calling her by her first name, but said that was only usually when she was "in trouble". The witness was played numerous recordings of a woman speaking, including one where she could be heard complaining about the police and saying there was "all sorts of trouble". The witness identified the voice as the complainant. Earlier in the trial, the jury heard the accused man was chased by police before running out of petrol in bushland and fleeing on foot. The court also heard from a male witness who allegedly bumped into the accused man and the complainant at a service station in August 2019. He said he went for a ride with the pair, they seemed "peaceful" and he didn't believe there was any danger. The jury heard a number of undisputed facts, including that a family violence intervention order was in place to protect the complainant at the time of the alleged offending, and that a semen sample taken from the woman's pants was 100 billion times more likely if the accused man was the contributor. The defence states the complainant voluntarily agreed to accompany the accused man on the road trip and they had consensual sex. The trial continues.

