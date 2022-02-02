news, latest-news,

The Warrnambool Library was a splash of red bringing in the Lunar New Year on Tuesday. The Lunar New Year is the beginning of a calendar year whose months are moon cycles, based on the lunar calendar or lunisolar calendar, falling on February 1 this year. A display including red lanterns was set up at the entry of the library. China-born Warrnambool resident Daisy Ye welcomed community members at Warrnambool Library on Tuesday afternoon teaching them about the history of the Lunar New Year. Ms Ye said the library endeavours to celebrate multiculturalism and the different culture's festivities. "I talked about what we do two weeks before the new year in preparation," she said. "We deep clean the house, sweeping and vacuuming away the bad luck of the past year and do lots of Chinese New Year shopping for decorations and food. "Very importantly, you have to wear new and red clothes." IN OTHER NEWS: The talk concluded with a red envelope making session for children and adults to put some money in to give to children. "It's a way of sharing good luck," Ms Ye said. She said celebrating the new year was also about spending time with the family and playing Mah-jong, a Chinese card game using tiles. Ms Ye said the celebration ends on the 15th day of the lunar month making sticky rice dumplings that are round and sweet. "We make dumplings and we might put a sanitised gold coin in one of them," she said. "The person who gets that has luck for the year. "We'll also put up more red lanterns as the 15th day is also when the (red) Lantern Festival is held." Ms Ye said those born in the Year of the Tiger, this year's Chinese zodiac sign, were mighty, strong-willed and very well liked, but said they might encounter challenges. "It will either be an extremely lucky year for them or there could be lots of challenges ahead," she said. "Wearing red elements or clothes can fear away the bad luck as it represents bravery, courage and strength." Ms Ye said another part of the Chinese year was the legend of the monster Nian. "The monster used to go to those (Chinese) villages to steal kids or do bad things but he is scared of loudness and noise and bright colours," she said. "That's why fire crackers are let off during the festivities." According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 Census, of the 33,655 people living in the Warrnambool local government area, 141 (0.4 per cent) of the population was born in China. Ms Ye said she was unsure how many Chinese people currently lived in Warrnambool or the south-west, as she said many of them moved to the region temporarily to work at Midfield Meat International. Ms Ye was born in China, moving to Australia five years ago. She lived in Brisbane for two years before moving to Warrnambool around three years ago, where she lives with her husband Phil Bannister and their son two-year-old son Felix Bannister. Ms Ye said she educates others on her Chinese background because she did not want her child, who is mixed race, to forget his Chinese background. "It's to represent him as not just being Australian," she said. "I want him to be proud of who he is."

