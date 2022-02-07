news, latest-news,

Portland community organisations that were lashed by a wild storm in January are thankful for support that is allowing them to deliver their programs. South West TAFE's Portland campus was one of hundreds of buildings and private residences damaged by rain and hail on January 6, leaving some parts of the facility inaccessible. The facility's administration classrooms and student support areas were most impacted. Chief executive officer Mark Fidge said the carpets, ceiling and walls of one of three of the campus' main buildings was extensively damaged. He said support from other organisations allowed the TAFE to deliver its 2022 program. "Their facilities or rooms are available for us to use as classrooms," he said. "It's fantastic that we've got the local support from the Portland community to continue these courses as planned. "This support means the TAFE can run its full list of courses ranging from health and education courses, trade-related courses including engineering, and other short courses including forklift training. "We don't want students to be disadvantaged." Mr Fidge said it also secured alternative locations for a reception point and student support areas. "We're looking to minimise the impact for the 2022 year which I believe we've been able to do," he said. He said some classrooms weren't damaged in the storm, meaning some classes could run as usual. Kyeema Support Services was also damaged, with assessors saying it could take up to six months to repair. Kyeema chief executive officer Julie Amor said its day and weekend activities for its 185 participants were minimally impacted because they were provided at home, in the community or through supported employment. Some activities are being held at the Westerns Football Netball Club clubrooms and Kyeema's respite house. Ms Amor said with the football and netball seasons starting soon, Kyeema was seeking alternative locations to continue to run its programs. "The community has been very supportive and people are suggesting locations I've never even thought of if we need them," she said. Ms Amor said the organisation's support coordination office was not impacted by the storm. "The participants and their families have been very patient," she said. "I think the participants are enjoying themselves having a change for a little while and the staff are doing the best they can with managing the varying locations that we're using." Team leader Barb South said the rain leaked into the kitchen and lunchroom, filling the closed kitchen draws with water. "There was quite a few musical instruments that were damaged including drums half-filled with water and we spent hours just sweeping water from the building," she said. Ms Amor said many rooms needed floor coverings and ceilings replaced. "Most ceilings and walls seem to have escaped major damage," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/606a5fe0-f6f8-491d-8ae0-446df35e6f1e.jpeg/r0_90_800_542_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg