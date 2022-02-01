news, latest-news,

A Heywood man accused of a violent aggravated burglary involving a knife at a Portland property has been committed to stand trial. Payton Reiri appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates court on Tuesday charged with more than 38 offences. The court heard the charges related to three alleged incidents across western and north-west Victoria. Mr Reiri was committed to stand trial after pleading not guilty to a string of charges, including aggravated burglary involving a weapon and associated assault-related offences. Those charges related to an alleged incident on August 10, 2020, where a male victim was injured with a knife at a residential property in Portland's Garden Street. During a committal hearing on Tuesday, the court heard heard a five-year-old child was present at the home. Portland's Joshua Marlow told the court he was at the address on the night of the alleged incident when he received a threat that someone called "PK" was coming. He said he knew PK to be Mr Reiri as they had gone to high school together. During questioning, Mr Marlow told the court that Mr Reiri attended the front door of the property and pushed aside a female, who was standing in the doorway. He said a scuffle occurred and Mr Reiri stabbed him. Mr Marlow said he pulled out a homemade taser after the stabbing and that he believed the incident lasted about five minutes. But Toni Stokes, representing Mr Reiri, said a neighbour told police the commotion lasted no more than 20 seconds and suggested the victim had limited time to recognise the attacker. Mr Marlow said he knew exactly who it was, stating he knew Mr Reiri "very well". The victim admitted to previously being involved in drug activity. He told the court the incident wasn't about drugs and that he believed people were aware he'd recently withdrawn $4500 from his superannuation. Mr Marlow agreed that he'd smoked marijuana on the night of August 10 but said he didn't believe it would have affected his ability to identify the accused man. He said attending police officers seized his taser and that he was charged with possessing the weapon, however admitted that the charge was later dropped. Mr Marlow's girlfriend Jaylene Thoms told the court she was standing between Mr Marlow and Mr Reiri when the accused man "made the first jab". She said she later hid beneath a table and attempted to call 000 but the attacker knocked her phone out of her hand. During her evidence, Ms Thoms changed her statement to say that the alleged attacker was of Maui appearance and not Indigenous, which she initially told police. She said she didn't know Mr Reiri at the time of the alleged attack and that she wasn't required to undergo an identification board or parade. When asked if she could be sure of the description she gave police, Ms Thoms said: "No, not now". A male witness told the court that he agreed to give Mr Reiri a lift in order to buy cigarettes on the night of the alleged offending. But he said he was asked to stop at a residential street and the accused man exited the car before walking away on foot. He said he didn't know where the man was going but that he returned about 10 minutes later. The man told the court that he was initially charged over his involvement in the alleged offending, but that those charges had since been dropped because he agreed to make a statement to police. He said he never asked where Mr Reiri had gone when he exited the vehicle. Two police officers were questioned about possible cross-contamination of evidence at scene, particularly between Ms Thoms and another female who resided at the property, and the failure to seize a baton and marijuana. The court heard some witnesses were not separated prior to being interviewed by police at the scene. Mr Reiri will appear in Warrnambool County Court on February 23 for a directions hearing at 10am.

