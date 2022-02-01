news, latest-news,

Born: January 11, 1983 in Bordertown. Husband: Tom. Children: Hugo, Teddy and George. Parents: Donald and Robbie. Siblings: Abby and Zac. Education: Kaniva Consolidated School then Kaniva High School. Sporting highlight: Watching Ash Barty win the women's Australian Open tennis final, but l also love seeing our children perform well whether that be in sport or education. Cassie, you were born in Bordertown and educated in Kaniva. I take it your family had a farm in that area. Is that correct? Yes. My parents grew crops. They had the best safflower crop in Australia for a few years. The seeds from the safflowers were that good they were exported to Japan. The farm was in dad's family for over 150 years before my parents sold the farm and purchased the Harbour View Motel in Robe. My parents have worked very hard in achieving wonderful results with the motel and have won various awards. What are your memories of growing up around the Kaniva area? Wonderful memories. There was always something to do. We had ducks, chooks, horses and often went water skiing on Lake Charlegark. I represented the school in various netball tournaments. I suppose one of the best things about growing up on a farm is you spend a lot of time outdoors. The career path which I went down was as a school teacher. I taught at Wilderness Girls College in Adelaide for a few years. Tom and I moved to Euroa and I taught up there before we relocated to Melbourne where I taught again before going back to Euroa. Whilst there I was a primary school teacher at various schools in the area including Violet Town, Longwood and other primary schools in Euroa. Cassie, in August last year your family made the move to Warrnambool where Tom embarked on the next stage of his horse training career in opening stables. The stable appears to be having a great run. Are you pleased with the move to Warrnambool? The family is very pleased with the move to Warrnambool. We loved Euroa. It's an amazing community there. We love living in the country. I think that's why the move to Warrnambool has been so easy. I had been here a few times before we made the move because Tom is great mates with fellow Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde. The stable is enjoying a great run. I put our success down to the hard work which Tom and our assistant trainer Darren Bell, plus all the other members of our staff, have put into setting up our Warrnambool stable. We are so fortunate to have such great staff headed by Darren. The whole team is like a big family unit. Darren and Tom have been great mates for many years. Darren worked for Tom's late grandfather Colin Hayes. Colin was one of Australia's greatest trainers. I would say there's a lot of Colin's training ideas and systems in how Darren and Tom have set up the stable. Tom and Darren compliment each other in so many ways. How have your three boys settled into Warrnambool? They all love it. We've been so lucky that the community of Warrnambool has been so supportive in us moving here. We're really involved in two local groups. There's the local racing fraternity and the wider community in Warrnambool. The boys are getting involved in other sporting clubs. Hugo loves rowing and tennis and Teddy loves footy and tennis, but they all have a deep love of racing. Hugo is obsessed with the horses. He's often down at the stable helping out Tom and the rest of the staff while Teddy does some afternoon shifts. The whole idea about moving to Warrnambool was to set up a family business which included our three sons. They will have the opportunity to be involved in the business if they wish as they grow older. Works are well underway for a new on-course stable complex at Warrnambool to be built. It's got to be an exciting time for the family and stable? It's very exciting. We've got our fingers crossed the new stabling facility will be complete in March. Time is really flying. Horse racing is a seven-day-a-week business. Tom and Darren are down at the track just after 2.30am each morning - six days a the week while on Sunday they start at 5am and then they're back in the afternoons. Training horses is a big job and it's a big commitment. There's no place for short cuts. Tom and Darren have great work ethics and I'm sure that rubs off on the other staff and our three boys. The stable has been having a great run over the last few weeks but we fully understand there will be highs and lows - that's all part of racing. We have 20 horses in work now at three different facilities in Warrnambool, but once the new on-course stabling complex is complete we'll be able to have 38 horses in work at the one complex which will be a real bonus. I suppose the headline act in the Dabernig stable is a horse called Flying Mascot. She shows plenty of ability. I note she's one of 78 horses nominated for the $5 million All-Star Mile to be run at Flemington next month. How she's going in the lead-up to the richest mile race in the world? Tom and Darren are very happy with her progress. She kicks off her campaign in the Bellmaine Stakes at Caulfield on February 12, but before then we need to get votes for Flying Mascot to get into the All-Star Mile. Racing fans from across Australia and New Zealand have the chance to vote for their "All Star". It gives the connections of all nominees the chance to mount a concerted campaign to ensure their horse gains a place in the all-important top 10 on the voting board. The Flying Mascot owners' story is a lovely one as there are people from Flying Start syndications who are involved in the ownership. There are some in the group that have suffered with mental health issues - having Flying Mascot run for them has given a wonderful boost to their health. We've got our fingers crossed that we'll get enough votes to get her into the final field.

