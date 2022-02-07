news, latest-news,

Warrnambool mum Caity Cook is on her way to becoming a nurse thanks to an innovative program at South West TAFE. She says the young parents program has helped her make career goals to provide for her five children. The program sees parents able to complete the Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning (VCAL) with their children beside them in the classroom. Ms Cook dropped out of high school aged 17 in 2010 and the following year her eldest child was born. "I was a really bad student in high school as I just felt like I was being forced to be there," she told The Standard. "I didn't really want to be there and I basically let that cloud my judgement." The 28-year-old single mother has five children aged between three and 10 - Archer, 3, Grayson, 5, Santana, 7, Lilly, 9 and Serenity, 10. She completed the young parents program in 2019 and is close to completing a diploma of nursing. She was encouraged to join the VCAL program by a friend who participated in the course. "At first I didn't do it because I thought there was an age range, I thought you had to be under 20 and the I rang and applied," she said. After a tour of the facility, she was "flawed" at the quality of the classroom. "It's set-up as a classroom, then the other side is set-up amazingly, there's little cubby houses, play areas and even a sandpit, so it's amazing," Ms Cook said. "They've got someone in the classroom to look after the children while you're studying but because it's a big room the children have access to you whenever they need it." Ms Cook said she was terrified about going back to school but said the teachers were very helpful and encouraging and the reason why she was now studying nursing. "I was adamant that I wasn't smart enough for this, but they were really encouraging and saying 'go for it'," she said. She said they also assisted with job skills including mock interviews. "I found that really helpful, being a stay at home mum for such a long time," Ms Cook said. "When you become a young parent, you really need to transition back into the world of looking for work and all that kind of stuff. "You really feel like you've missed out on that part because you don't have time to look for jobs. They made that a whole lot less daunting." Ms Cook said if it wasn't for the course she would probably have worked in retail or as a cleaner. After completing the course, Ms Cook hopes to find nursing work in Warrnambool. She became a single mother in 2020 when her partner passed. Ms Cook said his death encouraged her to continue with the nursing course. "I thought that I really need to give this my all, I've got five children to support on my own and I can't do that unless I build a solid career," she said. She said she wanted to show her children that giving up was not an option. TAFE chief executive officer Mark Fidge said the upgrade of the Merri Street building used for the young parents program was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the program was set to begin in term two this year, but might start earlier after strong interest from prospective students. The $5 million upgrade to the Merri Street building includes refurbishments to the VCAL (Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning) and the hair and beauty facilities. Mr Fidge said the year-long course would still run its full-length. "Education is a solution for a lot of things in your life," he said. "The fact that they can continue their studies gives them a social outlet." Mr Fidge said the program gave young parents options and opportunities. He said some VCAL courses would still run during term one.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/458be166-ad24-47a1-87dd-c63466e115ae.jpg/r0_237_4539_2802_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg