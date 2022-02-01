news, latest-news,

A last ditch bid by the Education Department to get rapid antigen tests (RATs) delivered into schools before classes resumed has been successful. Warrnambool's three secondary colleges received their test allocation on Monday, with two schools forced to shelve their initial plans to distribute them to families when the tests failed to arrive at schools on Friday. Principals were relieved to receive the tests on Monday and said it had been fairly seamless getting them out to families, despite having to make changes to the initial collection times they'd made last week. Brauer College principal Jane Boyle manned the school drive-through and said a few parents collected them on Monday, with most of the tests for its 900 students collected by Tuesday. "I think it's fair to say that parents are supportive of any program that will get the students back to school," Ms Boyle said. Emmanuel College principal Peter Morgan said its tests would be sent home with students, who started school on Tuesday, as planned. Warrnambool College principal David Clift said it was a relief to get the test kits, which were also distributed via a drive-through collection process. "We made plans that we had to re-jig, but in the end it hasn't impacted us too much in terms of families getting access to the kits for the first day of school," Mr Clift said on Tuesday. "We want to make sure we can get back to normality as soon as possible and for the kids to have that sense of the routines that school can bring in terms of their own personal and mental health and well being." He said there were some members of the school impacted by COVID this week, but couldn't give details due to privacy reasons. "Our heart goes out to, particularly year seven students who haven't been able to start today because they're in isolation," Mr Clift said on Tuesday. "We're really grateful that parents are supporting the COVID safety measures that the government and schools are putting into place, and keeping them at home if they are close contacts or contracted COVID recently. IN OTHER NEWS: "Our hearts go out to those families and students who would have desperately wanted to be here for their first day of year seven and first day of secondary school. "We're certainly working with those families to make sure those kids are made to feel uber welcomed when they are able to arrive at school and don't feel like they're missing out." South-west government and low-fee non-government schools have also had Samsung AX90T Air Purifiers air installed over the holidays as a COVID safety measure to improve ventilation. They will help to remove potentially infectious particles, like coronavirus, from high-risk areas in schools including staff rooms, sick bays, music rooms and other high-traffic areas. A Department of Education and Training spokesperson said 51,000 air purifiers had been delivered to schools. "More than 400 air purifiers have been allocated to the 15 schools in the Warrnambool LGA," the spokesman said. The department is undertaking a broad technical assessment across a sample of 100 schools to understand ventilation in schools, which includes information collected from 3400 CO2 monitors and thermodynamic modelling in 10 schools. CO2 is not analogous with COVID-19, but can provide useful information about ventilation at schools. To date, these assessments have informed the advice that is provided to schools about ways to maximise ventilation, for example, the importance of opening windows, and infrastructure factors that affect ventilation. They have also informed the advice provided to schools on the operation and placement of air purifiers.

