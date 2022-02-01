news, latest-news,

A Hamilton man will undergo surgery after diving through a shut bathroom window and suffering serious cuts and lacerations during a police drug bust. Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said police raided an address in Wills Street at Dunkeld about 1am on Tuesday. "During the execution of the search warrant the target, a 30-year-old Hamilton man, has dove through a closed bathroom window," he said. "He was transported to the Hamilton Base Hospital where it's expected he will have surgery. "He suffered some cuts and lacerations to his arms, head and legs. "He took off, but after a short pursuit through residential properties was arrested a couple of minutes later." The man was transported to hospital due to concerns about his welfare, including a laceration near his Achilles tendon, and a large amount of bleeding. "He is currently in hospital and yet to be interviewed. We will interview him at some stage and he is expected to be charged with serious drug-related offending," Detective Sergeant James said. The police sergeant said a large amount of what was believed to be methamphetamine was seized by police as well as other illicit substances. "After a very long night, we are still in the process of accessing all the seized items," Detective James said. "There were some protocols to obverse as he dove through the window with the drugs. "The accused man may not be interviewed today. That will depend on medical assessments of his conditions and treatment. "The execution of this warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into what we alleged is fairly large scale drug trafficking in the western district," he said. Anyone with information about drug trafficking is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/53f62792-2562-418f-84a8-30a7dd344094.jpg/r0_118_565_437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg