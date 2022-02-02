news, latest-news,

UPDATE, Wednesday, 10.15am: A 30-year-old Hamilton man, who dove through a closed bathroom window in an attempt to avoid police, has been remanded in custody until later this month. Daniel McDonnell, 30, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until February 23. He has been charged with trafficking and possessing 52 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine. The street value of the drugs has been estimated at $41,000. AT 8.35am: A 30-year-old Hamilton man, who dove through a closed bathroom window in an attempt to avoid police, will appear in the Warrnambool court on Wednesday. The man has been charged with trafficking and possessing methamphetamine. Police will allege he dove through the window will holding 52 grams of the illicit drug ice. Methamphetamine is currently worth about $800 a gram, meaning the drug seized have a street value of about $41,000. The man is currently being held in custody at the Warrnambool police station cells and will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing. He is well known to police. The accused underwent surgery on Tuesday after suffering lacerations and cuts when he dove through a bathroom window at a Wills Street address in Dunkeld about 1am Tuesday. The man was soon after arrested, was bleeding profusely and transported to the Hamilton Base Hospital where he underwent assessment and treatment. He was later interviewed, charged and remanded in custody. Tuesday: A Hamilton man will undergo surgery after allegedly diving through a shut bathroom window and suffering serious cuts and lacerations during a police drug bust. Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said police raided an address in Wills Street at Dunkeld about 1am on Tuesday. "During the execution of the search warrant the target, a 30-year-old Hamilton man, has dove through a closed bathroom window," he said. "He was transported to the Hamilton Base Hospital where it's expected he will have surgery. "He suffered some cuts and lacerations to his arms, head and legs. "He took off, but after a short pursuit through residential properties was arrested a couple of minutes later." The man was transported to hospital due to concerns about his welfare, including a laceration near his Achilles tendon, and a large amount of bleeding. "He is currently in hospital and yet to be interviewed. We will interview him at some stage and he is expected to be charged with serious drug-related offending," Detective Sergeant James said. The police sergeant said a large amount of what was believed to be methamphetamine was seized by police as well as other illicit substances. "After a very long night, we are still in the process of accessing all the seized items," Detective James said. "There were some protocols to obverse as he dove through the window with the drugs. "The accused man may not be interviewed today. That will depend on medical assessments of his conditions and treatment. "The execution of this warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into what we alleged is fairly large scale drug trafficking in the western district," he said. Anyone with information about drug trafficking is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. IN OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/53f62792-2562-418f-84a8-30a7dd344094.jpg/r0_118_565_437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg