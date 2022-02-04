news, latest-news,

A man already serving a lengthy jail sentence for serious driving offences has pleaded guilty to erratic driving that caused a collision with a horse float at Allansford. Marey Taylor, 26, was high on ice when he led police on a chase, at times speeding up to 150km/h in a stolen vehicle, before ending up on the Princes Freeway driving towards oncoming traffic at 100km/h. He was jailed in Victoria's County Court last year for three years and eight months, with a non-parole period of two years and two months. Then on Monday, Taylor pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to serious driving offences. The court heard the offending occurred around the same time as the police chase that saw him jailed in the county court last year. It was the early hours of September 3, 2019, when he helped two co-accused unload a large quantity of stolen hydronic equipment and tools from a 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser stolen from the nature strip of a Mortlake property. The trio loaded some of the tools into their own vehicle before driving to a property in Warrnambool's Whitehead Court. The tools were then packed into a shed. Taylor and a male co-accused then organised for another man to purchase the car for $1800. The stolen vehicle was observed by the owner back in Mortlake the following day. Then on September 8, Taylor drove a 2017 Land Cruiser Sedan dangerously on the Princes Highway at Allansford. That vehicle was allegedly stolen from Ballarat but Taylor was not charged with the theft. The court heard he crossed over a centre median strip and conducted a U-turn into oncoming traffic, colliding with a horse float being towed in the opposite direction. The man fled the scene and did not offer any assistance. When police attempted to intercept the vehicle some hours later, Taylor allegedly speed off at speeds in excess of 120km/h. The police pursuit was abandoned. The Land Cruiser was later dumped on the side of the road at Derrinallum and Taylor was identified through forensic samples. On Monday, William Blake, representing Taylor, said his client had already served more than two years in custody and was now eligible for parole for the offending in the county court. He said his client was still a young offender who suffered an "extraordinarily deprived and disadvantaged upbringing", involving prolonged abuse at an early age and subsequent early substance abuse. He said Taylor suffered delusional states and psychological symptoms as a result of post traumatic stress disorder. Mr Blake said the more than two years in custody was prolonged and difficult due to implications of the coronavirus pandemic. He said his client had received a notice of intention to grant parole and urged the court to consider this in sentencing. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said Taylor had engaged in behaviour that had "probably become second nature" due to his "regrettably disadvantaged upbringing". He said it was important to take into account the intentions of the county court and to not interfere with the process of rehabilitation that the judge believed Taylor deserved. Taylor was jailed for one month. His driver's licence was disqualified for three months.

