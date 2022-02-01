news, latest-news,

A man has died following a two-car collision in Illawarra, west of Stawell, on Sunday. It's believed the vehicles collided head-on travelling on Grampians Road about 6pm. Three occupants of one car were treated for minor injuries. The male driver of the second car was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition, but died in hospital. The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined. Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public assistance following a fire in Ararat. Investigators have been told discarded cardboard boxes were set alight in the rear yard of a store on High Street on Wednesday,19 January, about 12.30pm. The blaze then spread to a shipping container which held donated clothing. The fire caused about $30,000 damage to the adjoining building. Detectives are seeking to identify a person riding an electric bike who may be able to assist with their enquiries. The person was wearing a dark long-sleeved jacket, khaki-coloured pants and light-coloured shoes. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/15ee2b15-164a-4771-a2b2-47a0589b29fd.jpg/r0_245_3888_2442_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg