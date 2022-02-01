news, latest-news,

A magistrate has urged a recidivist drug offender to be the circuit breaker in intergenerational criminality. Peta Lynch, 50, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to drug and dishonesty-related offending. The court heard a victim reported a burglary and theft of Bunnings Warehouse gift vouchers in the Gordon area, east of Ballarat, on January 29 last year. Then in February, Lynch and a co-accused attended Bunnings Warehouse in Warrnambool and used the gift cards to purchase a number of items. The pair was arrested on March 24. The court heard that at the time of the offending, Lynch was already on three counts of bail for drug-related offending. That included being found in possession of three points of methamphetamine at Warrnambool Bowls Club. That led to a drug raid at her house that uncovered a round of ammunition, nearly two grams of methamphetamine, a firework and drug paraphernalia. The court Lynch's young son was home during the raid at her property. She also pleaded guilty to rorting a COVID-19 support scheme that financially aided those force to self-isolate while awaiting test results during the coronavirus pandemic. Lynch fraudulently obtained $450 for two days of isolation in August, 2020. She used her own date of birth and driver's licence number on her application but supplied a fake business called Pete's Mowing. Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Greg Kew said Lynch had an appalling criminal history, including being placed on multiple community correction orders in the past for similar offending. He said he was also concerned that Lynch was exposing her child to drugs and police raids. Magistrate Franz Holzer agreed, stating Lynch was "not a very good role model". "You can see why generationally these things continue," he said. "You're now 50 with some history. You've served time in the past for drug trafficking and drugs have clearly been an issue for some time." Mr Holzer said drug use was a choice and not one that should be imposed on minors. "Intergenerational criminality is something that is very hard to put a circuit breaking on but you have the power to be that circuit breaker yourself," he said. "No one compels you to associate with the wrong people and you know what will happen if you mix with drugs or hang out with people who are associated with them. You're not unintelligent." Mr Holzer said Lynchy was "within a whisker of going back into a custodial setting". But he accepted she had a "background of trauma" and that a correction order would aid in further rehabilitation. Lynch was convicted, fined $200 and placed on a 12-month community correction order with 75 hours of unpaid community work.

