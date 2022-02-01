news, latest-news,

A social media post of a three-metre long Great White shark near the Portland harbour has been extremely popular. Portland Compleat Angler owner Braden Fisher said a video of the Dutton Way sighting was posted on the business Facebook page last Thursday. It has attracted 249 comments, 332 likes and been shared 166 times. There was also a shark sighting listed on the emergency.vic website. Mr Fisher said his business had a popular social media presence, but the video had created plenty of interest. He said sharks were always in Portland waters, but at this time of the year followed other fish into shallower waters who were chasing bait fish. "People should be aware there are sharks in the water, it's their natural habitat," he said. "The sea was just that calm that the shark was visible. It certainly caused a bit of interest. "My Dad put up the video after a customer sent it to us. It went crazy." The business is celebrating its first anniversary, selling fishing needs as well as catering for boats, kayaking and bikes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/ba827691-f767-4eba-9c24-3a827d49f4d8.jpg/r0_74_492_352_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg