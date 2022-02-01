news, latest-news,

More than 1000 eligible students from regional and remote Australia will have access to a scholarship worth up to $18,000 to support their tertiary education this year. Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said applications for round six of the Rural and Regional Enterprise Scholarships program were now open. "These scholarships are a fantastic opportunity for students from regional and remote communities including Wannon to access financial support to support further study such as a university qualification," Mr Tehan, the federal Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, said. "I would encourage all students from Wannon to check their eligibility and if eligible, to apply for an RRES scholarship." Minister for Regionalisation, Regional Communications and Regional Education Senator Bridget McKenzie said the scholarships support students to undertake courses from Certificate IV to PhD level. "Since 2018, these scholarships have helped support more than 4000 regional and remote students to access a tertiary education," She McKenzie said. "I have heard from scholarship recipients that the application process is easy, and the money has helped them to undertake a tertiary education they might otherwise have not been able to afford. "The Australian Government is committed to reducing the disparity between rural and regional students and their city counterparts, and these scholarships help deliver on that promise. "I would encourage all eligible regional and remote Australians to apply to access these scholarships to help support them in their higher education." The Australian Government has invested $62.6 million in the RRES program since 2017. For more information, visit https://www.qtac.edu.au/rres-program.

