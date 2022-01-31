news, latest-news,

It will be four times the fun this year at St Joseph's Primary School, which welcomed two sets of twins into its prep classes on Monday. Twins Joseph and Will Haberfield and Imogen and Ashlea Ward, all aged five, put on new uniforms and donned big backpacks as they joined their older siblings at school. Joseph is looking forward to playing outside and Will is excited to make new friends. They are in the same class with teacher Laura Dunn. Meanwhile, Ashlea is keen to learn new things and Imogen is looking forward to playing inside. They're in teacher Mark Hyland's grade together. IN OTHER NEWS: Will said not only were they often mistaken for each other, but sometimes their older brother James too, who is in grade three. "They call me Joe and they call Joe James," Will said. The girls said people also got them mixed up and when asked how to tell the pair apart, Ashlea said their height was a defining feature. "I'm little and Immy's big," Ashlea said. Principal Matt O'Brien said 92 prep students started at St Joseph's on Monday across four separate classes, taking the school's total student enrolment to 616. He said having two sets of twins in the same year level was rare. "This would be unusual," Mr O'Brien said. "There's a fair few twins scattered throughout the school, but two in one year level is unusual. "It's great to have everyone back," he said. "It was really smooth this morning. "Particularly with the foundation (prep) parents not being able to come into the classrooms (due to COVID-19 restrictions). They all brought the students to the doors and farewelled them, which made for a smooth start to the day." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/0eb1361e-070f-4a95-adf6-58ea3ae4a05b.jpg/r0_217_4275_2632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg