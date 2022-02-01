news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool man has pleaded guilty to causing more than $20,000 in damage, including to a vital vehicle at a hospital. Aaron Fishman pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to charges, including criminal damage. The court heard he attended a property in Warrnambool's Ocean Grove last year and smashed the front door off its hinges. The property was undergoing renovations and no one was home. Fishman then located a shovel, which he used to cause about $11,000 damage inside the property. He then walked about 100 metres to a multi-level carpark in Warrnambool's Ryot Street. The car park is used for staff at South West Healthcare. He located a Toyota Yaris registered to Dorevitch Pathology and proceeded to use the stolen shovel to smash both rear tail lights, mirrors, the windscreen, wipers and rear window. The offending was observed by a nearby ambulance officer. Fishman then threw the shovel through the already-smashed rear window. He left the scene and immediately attended Warrnambool police station, where he was met outside by officers who were en route to the previous break-in at the Ocean Grove property. Fishman told police he had been attacked with a man holding a metal pole. The court heard police didn't know at that stage that Fishman was the offender. He told them he'd seen a man running around, digging up lawn with a shovel and breaking things. He was observed to be covered in blood, dirt and grass. The court heard the offending occurring during a relapse in psychotic illness. Fishman was arrested in January, 2020. Magistrate Franz Holzer said neither of the two victims deserved to have their property disturbed and damaged. Fishman was fined and ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution. The magistrate said he accepted that it would be difficult for the man "to make good" but that it was necessary for reasons of general deterrence.

