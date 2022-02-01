news, latest-news,

A magistrate was left "unbelievably gobsmacked" after a Warrnambool man published a video of himself doing a burn-out in a residential street. Steven Drew-Collins, 34, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to driving offences and was convicted and fined $2000. He was also placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond with a condition he undergo a road trauma awareness program. The court heard a resident of Warrnambool's Rogers Road could hear a vehicle doing burnouts nearby in December 2019. She recorded Drew-Collins' sedan travelling west on her street at a fast rate of speed. Then on December 31, police uncovered a video on Drew-Collins' Instagram which depicted him doing a burn-out, causing a large cloud of grey smoke. The video was recorded by an unknown person in the passenger seat of the vehicle. The video was timestamped at 4pm, which was when the witness heard and recorded the vehicle speeding in her street. Then on January 14 the following year, police observed Drew-Collins intentionally drifting near Warrnambool's Horne Road. Black smoke could be seen coming from his vehicle, which accelerated and began fishtailing. Fresh black marks were later observed on the road. Police followed Drew-Collins for some time in order to obtain his registration. The court heard a victim later observed Drew-Collins' vehicle turning right onto Staffords Road from Rogers Road about 5.30pm. The victim was standing in her front garden when she observed the motorist traveling at a fast rate of speed. Drew-Collins drove past the victim and began to fishtail, causing more smoke and loud sounds and leaving skid marks on the road. The victim told police she was located just three metres from the vehicle and that at least five families lived on the road, including young children who often rode their bikes up and down the street. The court heard the vehicle was also sighted by an off-duty police officer. One of the skids left a 170-metre mark on the road. Drew-Collins attended Warrnambool police station the next day by appointment. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of more than $1000. Solicitor Alexis Buckley said the man was a full-time plasterer with a young daughter. She said he had no prior criminal history and had not reoffended since he was charged. Magistrate Franz Holzer said Drew-Collins' offending could have had significant consequences in terms of community safety. "You need to take a great deal more care than what was exhibited in December and January," he said. "This is foolish, unbelievably gobsmacking behaviours that should not occur. "You take a step back and you just shake your head." Mr Holzer said the driving behaviour could have had "dire consequences to anyone, including yourself". "You need to slow down, drive carefully and to the conditions at all times," he said.

