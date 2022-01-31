news, latest-news,

The sting of a 00.34 second defeat has spurred Emily Morden to turn in a gold medal-winning performance at the recent Victorian Country Championships at Bendigo. Representing Athletics South West, Morden captured gold in the women's under 20 1500m event on Saturday, hours after finishing second by less than a second in the 3000m steeple. Clocking a time of four minutes and 45.10 seconds in the 1500m, Morden bested runner-up Skye Ellis, of Chilwell, by 22 seconds. Her efforts came off a personal best run (9:54.29) in the 3000m at the Zatopek on January 26 while representing Victoria. Also triumphing at the championships was ASW's Josh Bail and Joy Morden, the former taking out the 10000m on Sunday with a time of 35.39.07 days after finishing second in the 5000m. Morden, contesting the 40+ 2000m steeple, finished her final in 9.12.21 to win gold over Leah Langtree. The Turbines concluded the championship meet with a host of podium finishes for Ken Bruce, Craig Bramley, Jeremy Dixon and Robert Morden. The club will contest round nine of the AVSL division four championship on Saturday, comfortably on track for a playoff spot.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/b178f290-85b9-414e-bac7-c3fec3fe3f5f.jpg/r2_49_4377_2521_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg