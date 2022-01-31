news, latest-news,

A man is on trial accused of raping and holding a woman captive for a week in a car he drove across parts of south-west Victoria and south-east South Australia. The 25-year-old South Australian man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty in the Warrnambool County Court last week to kidnapping, persistently breaching an intervention order and two counts of rape. During opening addresses, crown prosecutor Robyn Harper said the complainant had been in a relationship with the accused man for a number of years, ending in 2018. She said a family violence intervention order was granted in March the following year, preventing the accused man from contacting the complainant or being within 20 metres of her. Then on August 6 that year, the complainant was allegedly walking her dog near her home in Mount Gambier when she was grabbed in a bear hug by the accused man's father. Ms Harper alleged the victim and the dog were put into a car against her will. She said the accused man drove into a pine plantation where the complainant was later left and forced to walk home in the dark. Ms Harper said that following the incident, the complainant developed a safety plan with a friend where they spoke daily to ensure she was safe. Then between August 27 and September 2 that year, the man allegedly kidnapped the victim in his "brownie golden-coloured" Holden and drove her between south-east South Australia and south-west Victoria against her will. Ms Harper alleged the man again approached her while she walked her dog near her home on the night of August 27, 2019. She said the complainant would tell the jury that she was scared, that she didn't want to get in the car but felt pressured, so she did. During the drive, the accused allegedly told her that he loved her and that he couldn't live without her. Ms Harper said the man and the complainant spent nights sleeping in his car, which was parked at various locations including in bushland, and that the man raped the complainant on two occasions. She said the complainant repeatedly asked the accused to let her go but he refused. The jury was told the complainant was reported missing by her friend on August 31 and that the man's vehicle was chased by police the following morning. She said the vehicle ran out of fuel in bushland and that they walked for some time before becoming lost. Police allegedly contacted the accused man by phone on September 2, recording the conversation and then locating and arresting him in Casterton. Ms Harper said the complainant was found walking in the fire break of a nearby plantation property and when asked if she was the victim, she broke down crying and said "I thought I was dead". Gabriel Chipkin, representing the accused, told the jury that the complainant voluntarily agreed to accompany the accused man on the road trip. He said the complainant was not held against her will and they had consensual sex. Mr Chipkin said there was no dispute that a family violence intervention was in place at the time of the alleged offending. He urged the jury to play close attention to CCTV footage, which would be played throughout the trial. Mr Chipkin said the footage showed his client and the victim at various locations, including service stations, fast food outlets and The Reject Shop, and urged them to examine the behaviour and the demeanour of the woman. The trial before Judge Michael Cahill continues. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

