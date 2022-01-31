news, latest-news,

UPDATE, 1.25pm: A 44-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in a Ballarat court charged with assault-related offences. The man, who cannot be identified as that would identify the victim, did not apply for bail when he appeared in court and was remanded in custody until March 15. His mental health will be assessed while he is in custody. Earlier: A 44-year-old man is in police custody charged with serious assault-related offences after an incident at Coleraine during the weekend. Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, of the Warrnambool police family violence unit, said police members on Sunday responded to reports of a family violence incident at Coleraine. He said it was alleged there had been an incident, during which the man assaulted his former partner before leaving the premises. "As a result of investigations the man was arrested near Rokewood (north of Cressy) and taken to the Ballarat police station," he said. "Detectives from Warrnambool travelled to Ballarat, interviewed the man and subsequently charged him with a number of offences. "He will appear in the Ballarat Magistrates Court for a remand hearing charged with about 15 offences, which date back to the end of last year ." The charges include serious assault-related offences as well as making threats to kill and breaching intervention orders. "It will be alleged the accused has re-engaged with a woman he was previously in a relationship with late last year, which culminated in the incident at the weekend," Senior Sergeant Asenjo said. "The victim is shaken and there are also children involved," he said.

