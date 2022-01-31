news, latest-news,

A Kirkstall man with an extensive criminal history, who waved a knife at another man and threatened to kill him, will be released back into the community next month. Kevin Knowles, 49, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where a charge of unlawful assault was dropped. He pleaded guilty to the remaining charge of making a threat to kill. Knowles was arrested in December last year after he attended another man's private property in Kirkstall about 5.40pm. He walked a few hundred metres from his property with his dog and another male associate, jumping a fence into the victim's yard and waving around a silver kitchen knife. The court heard Knowles believed the victim was involved in a previous incident where $6000 was extorted from his ex-girlfriend. He told the victim he would stab him and his children. "Your days are numbered," Knowles told the victim as he waved the knife in a threatening manner. Police said the victim was fearful of being stabbed and seriously injured. The victim attempted to calm Knowles down and said he did not know the male associate, who was standing behind a nearby bush. Knowles put the knife back into his bag and left the property. He was quickly arrested by Koroit police shortly after. Knowles told police he "just wanted to scare" the victim. Alex Turner, representing Knowles, said there were no other words to describe the offending but as "disgraceful". He said his client suffered anxiety and depression and that there were questions about Knowles' "general intellectual functioning". Mr Turner said that on the day of the offending, Knowles attended the property with a male associate as a "protective figure". Magistrate Franz Holzer said any use of a knife in a threatening matter was troubling. "Particularly by someone with 43 pages of criminal history in circumstances where he has been imprisoned for something similar back in September 2020," he said. But Mr Holzer said he accepted that the current environment in prisons was difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic. Knowles was jailed for 60 days. He has already served 42 days in custody on remand and is expected to be released back into the community next month. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

