news, latest-news,

Warrnambool police highway patrol unit officers are urging drivers to take extra care in and around school zones with students heading back to classrooms this week. Acting Sergeant Uwe Stolzenberg urged drivers urged to be patient with extra traffic expected around school drop-off and pick-up times, especially in school zones. "We just want everyone to be safe, we ask people to be patient and courteous so everyone can get home safely," he said. The acting sergeant said many children would be out of their usual school routine and may have forgotten basic road rules that normally come as second nature due to the disruptions to on-site learning during the past two years of the COVID pandemic. After the summer holiday period, it is not just the students who may be out of practice, with drivers reminded that reduced speed limits of 40km/h are back in place. Police will be actively patrolling in and around school zones to make sure everyone gets to and from school safely. In most cases, the speed limit is 40km/hr and is in place from 8am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 4pm on weekdays during the Victorian school terms. The minimum penalty for speeding in a school zone is a $227 fine and the loss of one demerit point. Parents are also reminded to follow parking restrictions to ensure the safe movement of both pedestrians and vehicles around schools. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/5c9060e1-41f2-40e5-8ada-82441ee01002.jpg/r0_125_5184_3054_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg