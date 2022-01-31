news, latest-news,

A generous spirit will be celebrated on Tuesday when the family of George Robert Davidson gather to say goodbye to the well-known Koroit and District resident. Better known as Robbie, Mr Davidson died last week, aged 91. Mr Davidson was a successful businessman, who over the course of his life worked alongside his father, sons, grandsons and great-grandsons in the family's quarry and roadworks business, L. Davidson and Sons. Stories abound through the district of Mr Davidson quietly helping people in need over many years, with no recognition sought. His daughter Marylou Sicely said helping others was something close to her father's heart. "He didn't like to talk about it but Dad was very generous," Mrs Sicely said. "He was involved in a lot in the community - at Woolsthorpe he was on committees for the hall, the cemetery and the school and in Koroit he was involved with the agricultural show. "And of course he was a great family man, he was very proud of his family." Like many of his generation, Mr Davidson had to work hard from a young age to succeed. He was born in Woolsthorpe, where he went to school until the age of 12. On leaving school, he took up his first job milking cows on the family farm. At age 16, he began working building roads, eventually joining his father when he went on to set up the family business. Between his work duties, Mr Davidson fitted in some sporting endeavours, making a name for himself in a number of fields. "He had a pony called Trixie who he teamed with to compete in gymkhanas around the district," Mrs Sicely said. "They were pretty successful and they won a lot of prizes. Trixie and Dad were born on the same day and Trixie lived until she was 36. "Dad loved horses and we also had one at home. "He also owned racehorses that won more than 40 races. "His proudest moment with the races was when his horse Coachman's Chill came runner-up to Super Impose in a photo finish." Mr Davidson was also a talented footballer, plying his trade as a clever rover for Koroit, Caramut and Woolsthorpe. Mr Davidson and his late wife Madge were married for 50 years, raising six children who in turn brought them 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. The couple moved from Woolsthorpe into Koroit 25 years ago. "Dad was pretty shy, until he had a couple of beers," Mrs Sicely said with a laugh. "If he was wrong he'd admit it and if he was right he would have a bit of fun reminding you about it."

