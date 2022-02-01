news, latest-news,

Victorians holidaying in their own backyards have helped offset the loss of international visitors to Tower Hill this summer. The iconic state game reserve is usually a popular stopover for overseas tourists, but with limited international travel due to the COVID pandemic, that source of visitation has been greatly reduced. But Worn Gundidj member and Tower Hill manager Kayla Alberts said numbers through the park had been up. "We have been ran off our feet to be honest," Ms Alberts said. "It is starting to quieten off a bit now but over Christmas and new year it was very busy - even more than it has been for that time in past years. "Since the restrictions eased in Victoria we have found people have been keen to get out and about with family and enjoy some fresh air and a bit of nature. "We have had a lot from the local area, a lot of people from Melbourne and generally from throughout the state." Husband and wife Ellie and Amon Bradshaw from Mt Baw Baw fitted the profile of the visitors this summer to Tower Hill. During their visit, the couple told The Standard they were visiting old volcanoes across the state. "it's a great spot, we have really enjoyed exploring it," Mr Bradshaw said of Tower Hill. "We wanted to get outdoors and in nature rather than going to more crowded areas. "Tower Hill is a beautiful spot with lots of wildlife. "We loved being able to get so close to the emus. "There are not many places you can see emus so readily so it's been pretty cool."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xwKzLqHHFWmNVGKSCxTRrK/a802a7d5-5c3b-402b-a3d8-053c5d70ad71.jpg/r0_198_3894_2398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg