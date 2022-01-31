news, latest-news,

Another two residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Warrnambool's Mercy Place aged care facility. Information sent to residents, families and staff on Sunday revealed another McAuley Wing resident had tested positive to COVID-19 after undergoing a PCR test on Friday. It comes after another resident in the same wing returned a positive result on Saturday. A letter from Mercy Place general manager Toni Cuthbertson said three residents had been cleared of their infectious period and were out of isolation. There are currently five residents with active coronavirus, including two in Coolock Wing and three in McAuley Wing. They are currently well and not displaying any symptoms. Those residents must continue to isolate in their rooms. All other residents are well and may now leave their room but remain within their wing. Mercy Place remains closed to visitors. Staff continue to wear personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, eye protection and gloves.

