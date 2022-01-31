news, latest-news,

A 25-year-old man Ecklin South man will appear in Warrnambool court on Monday after a drug raid uncovered a rock of MDMA at his home. Detective Sergeant Andrew Raven said members of the Warrnambool-based police divisional tasking unit executed a warrant at a New Brucknell Road address in Ecklin South mid Sunday morning. "Two men were located and arrested," he said. "Members located a sizable rock of MDMA as well as smaller quantities of cannabis and steroids. "A 27-year-old Ecklin South man was charged and bailed with drug and firearm offences, some relating to a firearm being stored while loaded and I understand that a firearm was seized. "A 25-year-old man was arrested, interviewed, and remand in custody overnight in the Warrnambool police station cells charged with similar offences. "It's expected that he will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing." Detective Sergeant Raven requested that anyone with information about illegal drugs contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/c09bfd3c-954c-43f2-8189-679be44eb478.jpg/r0_12_771_448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg