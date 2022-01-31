news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool woman has been remanded in custody after she allegedly breached her bail conditions by being drunk at the scene of a house fire. Kiara Austin, 25, of Ocean Grove, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court late on Friday where she made an unsuccessful bail application. The court heard emergency services attended a house fire at Warrnambool's Ocean Grove about 9.15pm on January 26. Ms Austin, who is the sole occupant of the residence, was allegedly found to be alcohol affected at the scene. She told police she had been drinking during the day and inquiries revealed she was on bail with a condition not to consume alcohol. Further inquiries showed there was a bench warrant for Mr Austin's address after she failed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court two days prior. She was arrested and conveyed to Warrnambool police station. The cause of the house fire is still under investigation but at this stage is being treated as suspicious. The court heard Ms Austin was already on bail for armed robbery, theft of a bicycle, multiple counts of shop thefts and bail offences. A police informant said that since 2017, 15 bench warrants had been issued against the accused woman after failing to appear in court. He said Ms Austin had an extensive criminal history that included breaching four community correction orders, thefts, burglaries and assaults against people, including police. She has been charged 174 times in her lifetime. Lawyer Ian Pugh said the woman no longer had a stable address due to her house being gutted by fire but that if released on bail, she would be provided with five nights' accomodation in a motel by the Salvation Army. He said Ms Austin had substance abuse issues and that strict bail conditions could mitigate the risk of her reoffending, including medical treatment from Kirrae Health and a curfew. Mr Pugh said there was no solid evidence that Ms Austin breached her bail conditions on the night of the house fire. He said that if his client was remanded, she would be incarcerated during a "COVID situation" and would further be disconnected from her family. But a magistrate said he had not heard any exceptional circumstances why Ms Austin should be released on bail. He said the accused woman was effectively homeless, had an "appalling" criminal history and ongoing offending clearly connected to alcohol and drug abuse. Ms Austin was refused bail and remanded in custody. She will appear in court again on March 28. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

