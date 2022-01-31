news, latest-news,

Port Fairy Football Netball Club has put out an urgent plea for assistance, saying "the club's future is in all our hands". In an email to club members and interested people, the club says it has a rich history and recently celebrated its 150th year celebrations. "We hope to continue the role in our community for many years to come," the email said. "Due to two years with Covid interruptions, where the committee has been unavailable to fully connect with our community network, the club is now in urgent need of support to find volunteers. "Without this support, radical changes could happen sooner than later, that could lead to the detriment of the club's future as we know it." The club said that roles needing to be filled included bar coordinator, canteen coordinator, as well as help with Thursday night dinners, sponsorship and up-coming Port Fairy Folk Festival commitments. "Please call Kristen Sheehan at the club on 0448 754693 if you can help out or in any other capacity," the email said. There are also roles that need help in the football department including reserves coach, under 16s coach, trainers, players in all grades, help in player retention and recruitment. (especially reserves and U18s), match day operations, team managers, umpire coordinator and umpires. "Please call Paul Nash (0400 801317) or Gareth Allen (0477 177666) if you can help out or in any capacity," the email added. "The netball department advises that all existing and new players are welcome to attend their upcoming training sessions. Please call contact Antonia Balmer for further information. "The club's future is in all our hands," the email concluded.

