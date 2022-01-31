news, latest-news,

Iconic Loch Ard Gorge has surprisingly been named the fifth best beach in Australia for this year. The gorge is named after the ship Loch Ard that ran aground on nearby Muttonbird Island on June 1, 1878, approaching the end of a three-month journey from England to Melbourne. Of the fifty-four passengers and crew, only two survived: Tom Pearce, a ship's apprentice; and Eva Carmichael, an Irishwoman emigrating with her family, both were 19 years old. A little-known WA beach called Misery has taken out the title of Australia's Best Beach this year. Described as "picture perfect", the white sandy shores were once stained deep red with blood from a neighboring whaling station in Albany, Western Australia. Misery Beach is one of 20 beaches judged to be the country's best for 2022 by Australian coastal veteran and Tourism Australia appointed Friend of Australia and beach expert, Brad Farmer AM. Mr Farmer has been writing about beaches for almost 40 years and has visited most of Australia's accessible beaches in his research travels. This year's list of winners focuses on nature-based locations, many quirky spots within easy reach of cities and also celebrates the significant cultural value of the coast to First Nations peoples. "It's summer again and after a long year of lockdowns, Australians everywhere are keen to finally get some sand between their toes and holiday at home this year on the world's most diverse and magnificent selection of beaches," Mr Farmer said. Tourism Australia's Managing Director Phillipa Harrison thanked Mr Farmer for his efforts. "Brad has explored the coastline right around our country, checked out islands off the coast and again looked inland to produce yet another exceptional list of beaches. We have the best beaches in the world right here in our own backyard, which is why they are part of the Australian way of life and why 70 per cent of international visitors enjoy a coastal experience when they visit Australia," she said. Mr Farmer set a national precedent in 2020 by naming Wagga Wagga Beach at No. 9, including for the first-time inland river beaches and even lakes on the best beaches list, to recognise the value of water and aquatic experiences to regional and rural Australian communities. Beaches, coastal and inland, are vital to the nation's sense of well-being and economic prosperity. Beaches are not only the greatest source of recreation for Australians but are one of the greatest generators of sustainable income into the future, providing they are well managed and protected within a national framework. This year's list is compelling, with their unique cultural connection to First Nations Country and some truly outstanding beaches not often found in internet searches. Every state and territory is included in this year's list, including Christmas Island (Indian Ocean Territories) and K'Gari (formerly named Fraser Island), Mots Beach at the mouth of the Snowy River and Murrays Beach in Jervis Bay Territory. "Australia really is just one big beach and there are simply so many surprises to be discovered in our own sandy backyard," Mr Farmer said. TOP 10 BEST AUSTRALIAN BEACHES FOR 2022 1 - Misery Beach, Albany, WA 2 - Horseshoe Bay, South West Rocks, NSW 3 - The Spit, Gold Coast, QLD 4 - Flaherty's Beach, Yorke Peninsula, SA 5 - Loch Ard Gorge, Port Campbell, VIC 6 - The Neck, Bruny Island, TAS 7 - Blue Pearl Bay, Whitsundays, QLD 8 - Depot Beach, South Coast, NSW 9 - Murrays Beach, Jervis Bay Territory, ACT/NSW 10 - Dundee Beach, Darwin, NT 11 - Dudley Beach, Newcastle, NSW 12 - Thompsons Beach, Cobram, Rural, VIC 13 - Coogee Beach, Perth, WA 14 - Mots Beach, Marlo, VIC 15 - Alexandria Bay, Noosa, QLD 16 - Emu Bay, Kangaroo Island, SA 17 - Lake Wabby, K'Gari (Fraser Is), QLD 18 - Congwong Beach, Sydney, NSW 19 - Jellybean Pool, Blue Mountains, NSW 20 - Ethel Beach, Christmas Island. IN OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/c4bf5e27-6807-482b-9c1d-55c0b1ae463c.jpg/r2_199_3887_2394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg