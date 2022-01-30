news, latest-news,

FORMER New Zealand galloper Zoltan took his stake earnings to more than $160,000 when he won a 1600-metre race for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Zoltan, who is still raced by Kiwi owners, was having his third start for Wilde after having 21 runs across the ditch. The lightly-raced four-year-old was ridden by Linda Meech in defeating Muswellbrook and Guizot. Wilde said the owners' decision to send Zoltan to Australia was a wise one. "Zoltan's owners decided to send him to Australia to run for more prizemoney," the two-time Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase-winning trainer told The Standard. "The decision has proven to be a clever move. He's only had the three runs for us and picked up more than $80,000 in stakemoney and I would say he'll win more prizemoney going on his victory at the Valley. "Zoltan had some handy New Zealand form when he joined our stable. We've had a good opinion of him since he arrived at our Warrnambool stables. "We've just taken him along slowly and got him used to our systems. "It was a very good ride by Linda. She had Zoltan ideally placed in the run." Wilde will now formulate a plan for Zolton. I'm not sure where or when he races next, we'll just let the dust settle before making any more decisions," he said. Zoltan has won five races from his 24 starts. Fellow Warrnambool trainer Matthew Williams tasted success with Rioyuki, winning a $130,000 three-year-old fillies race at the Valley. The win was Rioyuki's second from seven starts. Rioyuki, with Damian Lane on-board, took her stake earnings to more than $155,000 with the victory over Indented Head and Cherrypick. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/e83d8abe-d3ec-4851-8e39-d11dc0d952aa.JPG/r0_168_3265_2013_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg