Hamilton police are seeking information from the public after a red Holden Cruze with South Australian registration plates twice evaded police early Sunday morning. Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said the driver of the Cruze accelerated away from [police officers in Casterton's Henty Street at 2.19am. "Then there was a second incident of the driver evading police in Coleraine Road at Hamilton at 4.18am," he said. "Both times the driver has accelerated away from police officers at a fast rate of speed. "Anyone with information about the vehicle and the driver is requested to contact the Hamilton police station on 55519100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

