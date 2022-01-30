news, latest-news, GWV Rebels, football, NAB League, Hamilton

Greater Western Victoria Rebels showed promise but were ultimately outclassed by Bendigo Pioneers in the NAB League Girls competition on Saturday afternoon. The Rebels battled hard in the round two clash at Epsom Huntly Reserve in Bendigo but went down by 50 points to a Pioneers outfit brimming with midfield talent and class. The final score was 9.8 (62) to 1.6 (12). Rebels coach David Loader lamented his side's second-term lapse in which the Pioneers asserted their dominance. "We had some poor defensive moments and they just went bang, bang, bang," he told The Standard. "Aside from that, the game was relatively even - we had a couple out, not that it's an excuse, because when the girls put on the jumper they're taught to get the job done. "There was probably a sense of false security after last week's win, and we got outplayed, outmuscled at stoppages, and they were more aggressive than us. "It was a real lesson for us." MORE SPORT: South Warrnambool pair Lucy Jones and Rosie Pickles had some bright moments for the Rebels, while leaders Jedah Huf and Jessica Rentsch, from Hamilton Kangaroos, toiled away to lead from the front. Loader said both Huf (seven tackles) and Rentsch (six kicks) showed great leadership in difficult circumstances. "Jess brings such great intensity, and although she didn't have a massive game, she has a serious go," he said. "Her effort to try and make us better (on Saturday) was obvious, she just tries so bloody hard, she's a ripper. "Jedah was better, she did some really, really nice things that we were pleased with, so she'll be better for it." The game was evenly poised at quarter-time with a goal apiece and the Pioneers holding onto a slender one-point lead, but the home team broke the game open with a dominant patch of football. Holding the Rebels scoreless, the Pioneers slammed on three goals in the second term to run away with the contest, before building on that lead across the remaining two quarters. Loader said it was important to move on and focus on next round. "We don't have time to think about it too much, we have to move on and not dwell on it," Loader said. "There will be some changes next week."

