A 32-year-old Warrnambool man was taken to a Ballarat hospital after losing control of his car and crashing into the Glenthompson Roadhouse early Sunday morning. Hamilton police Sergeant Simon Bourke said the driver was entering the township from the north on the Maroona-Glenthompson Road at 1.20am Sunday, when he lost control of the car, crossed onto the wrong side of the road, mounted a curb and collided with the east side of the Glenthompson Roadhouse. "He's gone through the wall and the vehicle has finished up lodged inside the roadhouse," Sergeant Bourke told The Standard on Sunday morning. "The driver has taken out a wall. "The car is still in there now. "Hamilton police highway patrol unit officers are on the scene. "There will be an assessment to determine if it is safe to move the vehicle before they take it out." Sergeant Bourke said the driver was transported to the Ballarat Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from Glenthompson, which is about 50 kilometres east from Hamilton. A passenger who was in the vehicle was not injured in the crash. He said police were continuing to investigate the cause of the single-vehicle collision. He said alcohol was not thought to be a contributing factor in the crash.

