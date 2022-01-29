news, latest-news, sport, cricket, russells creek, wdca

Russells Creek captain Matthew Petherick said that Saturday's gritty win in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association was the perfect test for his side at this stage of the division one season. Petherick acknowledged that it was a far from perfect performance against Port Fairy, but was satisfied to bank the win against an opponent who "made it tough" and on a pitch that had some tricks. "That was huge, that win, they put the screws on us early," he said. "It was tough conditions, the pitch was difficult, and I thought both sides batted really well considering the conditions. "We were probably just lucky enough to form some partnerships and get over the line." The Pirates set the Creekers just 103 for victory after a disciplined bowling effort from Joe Kenna (3/21) and Shiwantha Kumara (3/25) put the screws on. But the Creekers had to battle tooth-and-nail to bank the win, falling to 4/30 at one stage before Shashan Silva (40), Tim Ryan (13) and James Elford (24 not out) guided them home with four wickets to spare. Ned Mabon did everything he could with the ball for the Pirates, capturing impressive figures of 3/22 from nine overs, including two wickets in a row at one stage. "There were a few key partnerships, the one between Shash Silva and Tim Ryan won us the game I thought, and then James Elford was great at the end," Petherick said. "But the pitch was a bit soft on top, so it made it hard to play on the front foot, so the technique had to go out the window in a way and you just had to bat ugly to make runs." MORE SPORT: Petherick said it was almost finals-like at times on Saturday, something he hoped would strengthen the resolve of his top-four team. "We're trying to hit our straps at the right time, but we've got to keep winning those ugly ones," he said. "I thought to get that ugly win was better than smacking a team, we really had to fight for it, they played well. "You had to concentrate on every ball, which is like finals cricket."

