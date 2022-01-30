news, latest-news,

Passengers will be taken back in time to 'the good old days' when they board the Otway Explorer vintage train as it tours the south-west. Steamrail Victoria will host its annual one-way or return journey from Camperdown to Warrnambool on Saturday, February 12. Passengers can travel in the red rattler heritage carriages, hauled by a 1960s-era streamliner diesel locomotive S313. The train, complete with two engines and eight carriages, will transport about 230 passengers in style, with century-old wooden carriages and pressed tin ceilings. It has become a much-loved pastime for train spotters and lovers, as well as families who line the tracks along the route to catch a glimpse of the train as it travels through the region. IN OTHER NEWS: It's been a labour of love for Allansford's Eddie White, a train enthusiast who came up with the idea of bringing the tour to the region. For more than a decade it was his dream to see a steam engine back in Warrnambool and in 2018 it became a reality. Not even COVID-19, which has managed to stop a number of events in their tracks, has prevented the annual tour from happening. Mr White, a Steamrail Victoria board member and Otway Tour operations team member, gets the same thrill when it returns to the south-west. "It's bringing the train back to my hometown," Mr White said. "For me, it's the last 70-odd kilometers from Camperdown to Warrnambool, with people out beside the line waving and watching. "It's about bringing it back home and be able to talk about it. That's what I love about it," he said. The diesel engine, used in warmer conditions, will be accompanied by a regular V/Line N Class engine to help pull the longer-than-usual special-edition train. "It's advisable to run two engines on a train of that length because we're getting up there on weight," Mr White said. There is a separate Otway Explorer from Melbourne or Geelong to Colac or Camperdown on the same day. For more information go to steamrail.com.au

