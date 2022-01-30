Steamrail Victoria brings Otway Explorer from Camperdown to Warrnambool
Passengers will be taken back in time to 'the good old days' when they board the Otway Explorer vintage train as it tours the south-west.
Steamrail Victoria will host its annual one-way or return journey from Camperdown to Warrnambool on Saturday, February 12.
Passengers can travel in the red rattler heritage carriages, hauled by a 1960s-era streamliner diesel locomotive S313.
The train, complete with two engines and eight carriages, will transport about 230 passengers in style, with century-old wooden carriages and pressed tin ceilings.
It has become a much-loved pastime for train spotters and lovers, as well as families who line the tracks along the route to catch a glimpse of the train as it travels through the region.
It's been a labour of love for Allansford's Eddie White, a train enthusiast who came up with the idea of bringing the tour to the region. For more than a decade it was his dream to see a steam engine back in Warrnambool and in 2018 it became a reality.
Not even COVID-19, which has managed to stop a number of events in their tracks, has prevented the annual tour from happening.
Mr White, a Steamrail Victoria board member and Otway Tour operations team member, gets the same thrill when it returns to the south-west.
"It's bringing the train back to my hometown," Mr White said. "For me, it's the last 70-odd kilometers from Camperdown to Warrnambool, with people out beside the line waving and watching.
"It's about bringing it back home and be able to talk about it. That's what I love about it," he said.
The diesel engine, used in warmer conditions, will be accompanied by a regular V/Line N Class engine to help pull the longer-than-usual special-edition train.
"It's advisable to run two engines on a train of that length because we're getting up there on weight," Mr White said.
There is a separate Otway Explorer from Melbourne or Geelong to Colac or Camperdown on the same day. For more information go to steamrail.com.au
