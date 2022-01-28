news, latest-news,

PORTLAND Coasters captain Nicola Handreck says they're confident of making an impact in the Country Basketball League finals. The Ellen Zeunert-coached roster has sewn up its top-four spot but will face fellow championship contender Horsham Hornets in the final round on Saturday night in the Wimmera. Handreck, who returned to her home club this season with US college experience on her resume, said the Coasters' blend of players had worked in their favour. "It's just nice to get together and train together and have some fun on the weekends in the games," she said. "We've got a range of girls - we've got girls who haven't played basketball in a while. "Kayla Pickert has really stood up for us and we have Alana Strom and younger girls like Millie Jennings and Taleah Barr who come on and give us some good minutes." The Coasters have a 5-4 win-loss record across the summer season. They will finish either third or fourth. The semi-finals are cut-throat with one-versus-four and two-versus-three match ups. Handreck said Portland had endured some bumps but was ready for the playoffs. "It's been hard the last few games, we've had people away, some junior tournaments and COVID," she said. "It's been hard to string a full team together but coming into finals we'll give it a real crack." Warrnambool Mermaids, who sit atop the table with an 8-2 win-loss record, have a bye in the final round. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/5c26fcd9-eb20-4275-8cf6-6afb57ff7f2e.jpg/r0_140_3934_2363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg