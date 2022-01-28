news, latest-news,

A change of career and cricket club are working wonders for Tyler Schafer. Arriving at Woorndoo after his new shearing job made travelling to Russells Creek training difficult, Schafer said he was enjoying his time at the Tigers. "The club's been really welcoming. It's just around the corner for me and I've got a few mates there," he said. Opening the batting with ease this season, Schafer has smashed 357 runs to lead South West Cricket for runs after eight rounds. "The club's put no pressure on me to make runs, and it's obviously worked," he said. "And the new job is helping, just with mental fitness." Schafer said Woorndoo, who hold a 1-6 record, would aim to finish its first season in division one with 30 to 50 percent of its games won. "If we can win a few on the way home, two or three, that reaches our goal," he said. "It's not as if we're getting smash every week, we're pretty competitive. I think there's only been two of the seven games where we haven't made 200." He said by reaching 200, it would put the team in good stead to beat Bookaar on Saturday. "I'm confident if we can make 200, we can bowl a team out for under that," he said.

