Details: Bed 3 Bath 2 Car 1 $900,000 - $950,000 AGENCY: Northeast Stockdale & Leggo Warrnambool CONTACT: Phil Gray on 0455 039 343 This delightful Art Deco home sits on one of the higher sections of Warrnambool's CBD, opposite Warrnambool's City Memorial Bowls Club, a large park precinct consisting of sport ovals, walking tracks, and a community garden. With the heart of the Central Business District only a few minutes walk down the hill, a little further to the top of Pertobe Road and beautiful beaches, this location is ideal! When you take a leisurely stroll past the home, you will appreciate the many original features which give this beautiful property its stately facade, from the original leadlight windows, distinctive roof outline and the showcase of its original timbers. The property has been meticulously renovated and painted inside and out; inside there is a clever balance of original and modern which is sure to appeal to a wide range of buyers. To check out the Open Homes for this weekend, click on the map for more information A charming formal lounge with hardwood floorboards, gas log fire, ceiling fan, feature cornice and French doors, which open to the front yard, are more period features. The larger second living area is separately located at the rear of the home with sliding door access to the rear entertaining deck and features hardwood floorboards and a ceiling fan. A fully renovated kitchen, with space and light being key, is home to a large island bench, 900ml cooker, loads of bench space and drawers for easy storage and use. Complimenting the large kitchen is a spacious dining room featuring hardwood floorboards, original leadlight windows that face east and flood the whole space with plenty of natural light. The main bedroom is also generously sized and looks amazing with hardwood floorboards and original windows, has electric heating, built-in robes and a ceiling fan for those warmer nights. An en-suite has been added with a shower over bath to include the added bonus of a bath in your en-suite, feature-tiling and a feature Art Deco style mirror, reflecting the faultless nod to the era of the home. The main bathroom has also been fully renovated, including a shower over bath and large flush-set mirrors and separate toilet. A renovated laundry with sky light, fold-down ironing board for convenience/ space and extra cabinetry added. In addition to an entertainer's kitchen, the outdoor deck provides multiple space options for yourself, family and friends with a timber privacy screen also added. This secluded space is positioned on the east side of the home, where there is protection from the southwest winds, ensuring you can enjoy every sunny morning as you eat your breakfast and prepare your day. Call the agent today.

