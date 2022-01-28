news, latest-news,

The ongoing issue of rural firearm thefts continues with western Victoria's crime squad calling for information from the public after another burglary. Detective Senior Constable Ben Granger, of the Victoria police western region crime squad, is investigating two firearm burglaries and seeking community assistance. Firearm burglaries have been an ongoing issue in the south-west for the past 10 years with those involved in the drug world able to cash guns in for illicit drugs. The going rate has been quoted as $1000 a gun. Police have stepped up enforcing regulations for gun owners, but there are still a number of cases going before the Warrnambool courts involving people charged with firearm thefts. Detective Senior Constable Granger said a burglary was committed at a property on Hexham Road, Ballangeich, during November last year. He said a rifle and shotgun were stolen after offenders entered a shed and forced open a gun safe. Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding a burglary at a residence on Rimbool Road at Grovedale during December involving the theft of more guns. The western region crime squad is a multi-jurisdictional unit targeting criminals who commit offences across a wide area. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

