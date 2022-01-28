news, latest-news,

UPDATED 2PM: Moyne Shire Council it would waive fees for green waste disposal at the Mortlake Transfer Station today and Sunday to assist Mortlake residents clear tree debris following last night's storm. The transfer station is now open and will close at 5pm, reopening at 1.30pm on Sunday, closing at 4.30pm. "Council has now made contact with Heritage Victoria to inform them of the significant damage to trees in the Avenue of Honour - which is listed on the Victorian Heritage Register," it said. "Council is taking a public safety response to these trees which may require significant lopping and pruning. "Council will undertake this work without permits usually required by Heritage Victoria, to ensure public safety. Heritage Victoria agrees with Council's approach." EARLIER: Trees in Mortlake's heritage-listed Avenue of Honour have been extensively damaged following storms in the town overnight on Thursday. In the 24 hours leading up to 9am this morning, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 36.8 millimetres of rain. Between 9am to about 12.30pm today a further 15.6mm of rain was recorded in Mortlake. Mortlake Fire Brigade attended about 20 call outs, mostly for assistance for fallen trees and damage to a powerline. Moyne Shire Council said it continued to work to clear the damage from last night's severe storm event in Mortlake. "Hundreds of trees have been felled on both public and private land," the council said. "Council crews and contractors are working to clear felled trees in public spaces - with particular attention on Dunlop Street and the Avenue of Honour. "Crews are expected to complete clearing Dunlop Street later today." IN OTHER NEWS: The council said an arborist was on-site assessing the public trees one-by-one "with a particular focus in the Avenue of Honour". "Council has attempted to make contact with Heritage Victoria to inform them of the significant damage to trees in the Avenue of Honour - which is listed on the Victorian Heritage Register," a council spokesman said. "Council is taking a public safety response to these trees which may require significant lopping and pruning. "If required, council will invoke emergency powers it has to carry out this work without permits usually required by Heritage Victoria for any significant tree works, to ensure public safety. "If residents are concerned about trees on private property posing a risk to their homes, they should contact the Victorian State Emergency Service on 132 500." The council said while roads had been cleared, it asked motorists to seek alternate routes if planning to travel through Mortlake today. "As there are still a number of large trees down on roadsides and severe weather is still occurring," it said. Mortlake Fire Brigade duty officer Tony Spoore said it attended around 20 jobs overnight in the span of about seven hours. "We had some for building damage, with several roofs damaged and a countless amount of felled trees, some of which had fallen down on cars," he told The Standard. "It was a difficult night trying to prioritise the most important job first and triage what needed to be done, so it was very busy." Mr Spoore said a powerline had also fallen around the intersection of Boundary Road and Shaw Street. "We stopped last night at around 12.30pm and had another call out at 6.30am this morning," he said. Mortlake police attended to several jobs relating to fallen trees. "There was a tree down on a parked car in Mount Road in Mortlake last night," a police spokesman said. "(That was) one of about twenty calls for assistance during last night's thunder storms for Mortlake police, including the necessity to block one lane of the Hamilton Highway through the Avenue of Honour as arborists removed hazard fallen limbs from the Cyprus trees." Darlington Road resident Allister Ullyatt said the downdraft in rain looked like a wall of water coming across the paddock. "It lifted the verandah roof as soon as it hit," Mr Ullyatt said. "The roof split into two with one half landing on the house roof and sliding into a neighbouring house. "The fence blew down with parts hitting and damaging a car, a shed, another house, and finally stopping after hitting another fence two houses away." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/e104b6c2-fb9e-4350-acc7-a64c817bee3a_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg