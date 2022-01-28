news, latest-news,

SPEEDY Warrnambool mare Kev's Girl faces her biggest challenge in a $130,000 benchmark 70 race at Moonee Valley on Saturday, according to trainer Adam Chambers. Kev's Girl, who will be ridden by Dean Holland, has drawn barrier 10 in the 1000 metre speed test. Chambers said the wide barrier is a concern for the lightly raced four-year-old. "It's not an ideal barrier," Chambers told The Standard. "I would have preferred if Kev's Girl had drawn a better barrier preferably one, two or three. "Dean's going to have to roll her across. I'm just hoping not many kick up on the inside of her. "The way the speed map looks Holt will kick up inside but I'm hoping not many others have that idea. "She's got a good record around the Valley so that's an advantage and Dean has a very good understanding of how she races so that's another bonus. "I'm very happy with her work since her last run a month ago. "She galloped up over 600 metres with Luke Williams aboard on the course proper at Warrnambool last Saturday. It was good work and Luke was impressed. "This is her biggest test, if she can run in the top three I would be over the moon." IN OTHER NEWS: Kev's Girl has won three of her eight starts and is rated a $10 chance in the early betting markets on the race. Fellow Warrnambool trainers Matthew Williams, Symon Wilde, Aaron Purcell and Maddie Raymond have runners on the nine race program. Williams saddles up Rioyuki while Symon Wilde is represented by Glassey Miss, Zoltan and Aurora's Symphony. Raymond's runner is Turaath. Purcell accepted with Francine, Takumi and Guizot.

