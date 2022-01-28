news, latest-news,

A severe weather warning for the south-west and much of Victoria has been cancelled this morning. The Bureau Of Meteorology says that thunderstorms are still occurring about western Victoria, although they are not expected to be severe. The threat of severe thunderstorms has eased, although it is likely that severe thunderstorms will redevelop over Victoria later today. The situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued when necessary. Observations on Thursday included a 139km/h wind gust was recorded at Horsham at 4:45pm, a 133 km/h wind gust at Swan Hill at 8:32 pm amd a 107km/h wind gusts was recorded at Longerenong at 5:04pm. There was 34.4mm of rain recorded in 30 minutes at St Arnaud, 38 mm in 60 minutes at Geelong and 28.7 mm in 30 mm at Moolap. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: Since 9am on Thursday morning the highest rainfall in the region has been 35.6mm at Mortlake, followed by Cape Otway 15, Mount Gellibrand 13.4, Hamilton 8.6, Warrnambool 5.6, Port Fairy 5.0, and Portland 2.8. Today across the south-west we are expecting a humid, cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. There remains the chance of a thunderstorm, with heavy falls possible at the eastern end of the south-west during this afternoon and evening. Winds will south to south-westerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the morning then becoming south to south-westerly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures will be between 23 to 28 degrees. A large, near-stationary high pressure system is in the Tasman Sea while a low pressure trough lies across western Victoria. The trough will progress slowly eastwards across the State on Friday and Saturday, while a ridge of high pressure becomes established over Tasmania. The ridge will weaken over the weekend, allowing a broad trough of low pressure over inland Australia to extend into northern Victoria on Sunday and Monday. Warrnambool is expecting a top of 23 degrees today, tomorrow a cloudy 23 with just a 10 per cent chance of rain, Sunday a partly cloudy 26 with Monday a humid and partly cloudy 30. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/4be96494-4948-401d-890b-bd2f5d79224e.jpg/r0_948_1170_1609_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg