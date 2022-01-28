news, latest-news,

UPDATE, Friday, 7.15am: Power appears to be restored to much of the south-west after more than 2000 customers were left without electricity on Thursday evening. Areas still impacted according to the Powercor outage map include Hexham, Caramut, Glenthompson, Dunkeld, Mortlake, Swans Marsh, Gellibrand and Dartmoor. Powercor has been contacted for more up-to-date information. Thursday, 7pm: More than 2000 people have been left without power throughout the south-west after a thunderstorm swept through the region on Thursday afternoon. The outages stretch from Warrnambool down past Port Campbell to the south-east, north to Pura Pura and across to Chatsworth, with almost every area inside that zone affected. While Powercor initially estimated power wouldn't be restored to affected areas until midday on Friday, they have updated that to 2.30am for most areas. In Mortlake alone there are almost 1000 people powerless after the storm, while Derrinallum has more than 300 residents without power. The storms have hit other parts of Victoria, with Powercor saying nearly 8,500 people are "off supply" across the state. Anyone affected can see the live status using the following link. Powercor said more storms are expected, which will likely hit the network further. "Further storms and lightning are on the way and expected to hit our networks this afternoon and again tomorrow. "While we can't control the weather, make sure you're prepared in the event of any possible power outages."

