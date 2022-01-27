news, latest-news,

MATT Flapper is as credentialed as any but one title - the Des Notley Memorial Pairs - had long eluded him. But sometimes a little change - even if its forced - can turn the tables. The 43-year-old, who represented Australia at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, teamed with Bradley Pavey for the first time this past week after Paul Cameron was a late withdrawal. While the change might've rattled some, Flapper and Pavey produced a stellar run of form en route to a slice of $5000. Flapper, who is a skipper at Ocean Grove said it was an honour to clinch victory. "It's a 48-team field. You know you're up against it, regardless of who you play," he said. "I've been coming to this for about 15 years. I've never taken it out. I've had a few seconds, a few third and quite a few fourths. "Thankfully Brad stepped up and it was good to play with a young champion." It was Pavey's first trip to play at the tournament. The duo said while they didn't play in the same pennant rink, they'd built a strong synergy. "You've got to be compatible," Flapper said. "Not just in a pairs event, but any bowls tournament you go to. You've got to go with people you play well with. IN OTHER NEWS: "I think Brad and I have a pretty good rapport. This year he led and I skipped but next year might be a bit different." So what went well? "We played well under cover and rubbish outside," Pavey said with a laugh. "It was good on the greens in here but no good at all out the back." The duo thanked City Memorial for its hospitality across the week. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/2e851a9e-debb-4b2c-af11-1848de548bf1.jpg/r1055_1028_4443_2942_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg