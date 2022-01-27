news, latest-news,

Another resident at Warrnambool aged care facility Mercy Place has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the current outbreak to eight. Information sent to residents, families and staff on Thursday said another resident in Coolock Wing had tested positive to COVID-19 after undergoing a rapid antigen test the day before. It comes after a resident in the same wing developed symptoms and tested positive on Monday. There are currently eight active COVID cases at the aged care facility. All positive residents are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. All other residents are well. The information sent to families on Thursday said that all residents were required to isolate in their rooms and that all wings remained closed to visitors. It said all residents would undergo Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing on Friday. A Mercy Place resident sadly became Warrnambool's first person to die with the virus last week. The latest outbreak follows a positive case at the facility in December when a staff member tested positive. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/e75c51aa-a75a-4eb6-b957-e3240d4da80c.jpg/r2_39_798_489_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg