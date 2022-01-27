news, latest-news,

Koroit is using an underdog mentality to its advantage this season. The Saints went undefeated to claim a division two under 18 title at Hamilton in December before heading to the Bendigo Junior Classic last weekend and reach a grand final. "We've always gone to local tournaments, but not the bigger ones," coach Tom Symons. "I was pleased with how well they went for a small club. They've all stuck together since under 14s and are starting to see the rewards from it." The Saints lost its division two decider to Melton, defeated 80-29, though with the City of Melton sporting a population above 180,000, it was always going to be a David versus Goliath battle. "We like to play the bigger associations to open our players' eyes to who you can play against if you put your mind to it," Symons said. "It's a big confidence thing, that even if you're from a small town, you can go and do whatever you want, even after basketball." The Saints will now head to Portland's Junior South West Classic starting Friday. "We'll try and rival the Warrnambool teams, and be competitive, as opposed to being the little brother next door," Symons said. Koroit will also look to send sole top-age player Jordan Lathwell off in style in the coming months. "We're trying to do our best for (Jordan) and see him off the way he should be, and then keep the same kids for next year," Symons said. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/86939be2-ab30-4b42-a212-b9409ecfa9c6.jpg/r0_25_1733_1004_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg